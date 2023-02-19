EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in EQT by 5.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in EQT by 27.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,735,000 after buying an additional 181,453 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

EQT Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.