ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,977 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 567.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,861,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 182.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 551,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after buying an additional 518,882 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

RLJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

