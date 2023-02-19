ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 78,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLVM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Sylvamo Profile

Shares of SLVM opened at $46.83 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.23.

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.