ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.71 Million Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,365 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of AXIS Capital worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXS stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.