ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 111,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 29.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 903,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,168.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 79,323 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,172,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 42.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

