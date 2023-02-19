ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 125,539 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 1,190.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,539 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Vermilion Energy worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VET. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $238,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 219.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

VET stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VET. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

