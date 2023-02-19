ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.94 Million in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,441 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD opened at $111.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.23. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day moving average of $92.84.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $475.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

