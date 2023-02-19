ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,247 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,847,000 after acquiring an additional 366,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1,959.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after buying an additional 127,801 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 106,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,200,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $281.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.20.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

