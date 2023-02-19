ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,028 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBTX. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 538.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Hovde Group downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.48. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

