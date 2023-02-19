ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 39,402 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Mirati Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after purchasing an additional 731,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after purchasing an additional 453,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 199.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,282,000 after purchasing an additional 398,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,458,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after buying an additional 307,184 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.47.

Shares of MRTX opened at $48.36 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.73.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $113,704.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,677. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

