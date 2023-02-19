ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 479,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,266,000 after buying an additional 64,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE stock opened at $116.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $82.94 and a 12 month high of $221.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

