Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,405 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 38.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Fluor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Towle & Co boosted its position in Fluor by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fluor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -77.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Fluor

FLR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

