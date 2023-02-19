ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 6,147 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Otter Tail worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail by 453.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 147,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,569,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth about $4,741,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 31.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 59,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $71.22 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,633 shares in the company, valued at $204,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTTR. StockNews.com cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Maxim Group cut their price target on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

