ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 69,670 Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYAN. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 340.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,867,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 78.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,886,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 380,614 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 285,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,054,549.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,415,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,800,147.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 285,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $11,054,549.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,415,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,800,147.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 86,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,458,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,990,060.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 659,274 shares of company stock valued at $25,450,475 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RYAN shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

