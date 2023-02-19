ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,525 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Twilio by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,497,000 after buying an additional 891,897 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,636,000 after acquiring an additional 622,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,572,000 after acquiring an additional 369,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $176.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Twilio

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.30.

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.