ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 986 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth about $658,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.26. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In related news, Director Lila A. Jaber bought 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $350,402.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lila A. Jaber acquired 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,402.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

