Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 68,888 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,602,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.42% of Juniper Networks worth $120,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 93.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,980,000 after buying an additional 1,072,075 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 196.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after buying an additional 872,180 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $24,304,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at about $18,983,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,829,062.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,300 shares of company stock worth $1,818,540 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

