Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Cuts Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

