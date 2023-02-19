Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $121,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DY stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.27. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $110.00 target price on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

