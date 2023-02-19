CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 255,744 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CDW were worth $14,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $45,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $213.93 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

