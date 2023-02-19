Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,545 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 490,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gentex were worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 16.6% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 4,100.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 678,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 30.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 479,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,532,000 after purchasing an additional 404,781 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

