Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker Sells 3,851 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Allen Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00.

Zillow Group Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:Z opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 1.58. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $63.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 13.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

