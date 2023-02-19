Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker Sells 3,851 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Allen Parker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 29th, Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00.
NASDAQ:Z opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 1.58. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $63.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 13.34.
Z has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
