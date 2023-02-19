Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Sells 3,406 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $157,902.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $162,347.81.

On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $132,965.00.

Zillow Group Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Z stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $63.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

