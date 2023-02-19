Stephen J. Pace Sells 4,317 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $187,746.33. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 120,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Dynatrace Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE DT opened at $42.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 427.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
