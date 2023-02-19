Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $12,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.6 %

GPC stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.91 and a 200 day moving average of $167.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Genuine Parts

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

