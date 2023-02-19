Bank of Montreal Can Buys 38,904 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 561.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of ShockWave Medical worth $13,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

SWAV stock opened at $199.37 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.97.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWAV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,047,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,047,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,314 shares of company stock worth $6,494,536. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

