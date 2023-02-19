191,775 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 191,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,597,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of TransUnion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 23.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 241,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 107,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 899.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 21.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 432,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76,042 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.7 %

TransUnion Company Profile

TRU stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average is $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

