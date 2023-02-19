Korea Investment CORP Has $1.15 Million Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,107 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 91.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,839 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 156.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,107,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after acquiring an additional 675,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 554.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after acquiring an additional 522,879 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7,734.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 511,109 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $18,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $40.85 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

