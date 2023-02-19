Korea Investment CORP Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CSL opened at $266.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $217.92 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.80.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

