Bank of Montreal Can Has $12.48 Million Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 475,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ABB were worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ABB by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $35.54.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

