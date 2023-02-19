Korea Investment CORP Has $714,000 Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 580.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 6,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DISH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

DISH Network Stock Performance

DISH Network Profile

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

