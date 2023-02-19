Korea Investment CORP Acquires 4,100 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 42.3% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 69.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

SCCO opened at $74.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

