Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Arrow Electronics worth $12,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 103.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.3 %

ARW stock opened at $123.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $134.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

