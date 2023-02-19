Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $152.00 at Truist Financial

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SGEN. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Seagen to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $162.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day moving average is $139.00. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

