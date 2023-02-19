Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has $175.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Securities cut Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.06.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $162.53 on Thursday. Seagen has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day moving average is $139.00.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock worth $5,326,631 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.