JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $18.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
SPWR has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.10.
SunPower Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SPWR opened at $16.29 on Thursday. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower
About SunPower
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.