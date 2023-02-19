JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $18.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SPWR has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.10.

Shares of SPWR opened at $16.29 on Thursday. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SunPower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in SunPower by 6.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 108,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SunPower by 116.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

