SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on SunPower to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Performance

SunPower stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SunPower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,180,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.