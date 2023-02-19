Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Sells $122,390.94 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $122,390.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,941.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Thomas Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

On Monday, February 13th, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $74,748.90.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EXAS opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,525,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.