Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Sells $122,390.94 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXASGet Rating) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $122,390.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,941.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Thomas Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 13th, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $74,748.90.

Shares of EXAS opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,525,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

