Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Sells $122,390.94 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $122,390.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,941.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Thomas Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 13th, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $74,748.90.
Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of EXAS opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.