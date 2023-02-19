Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $94,834.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,366,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,503,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,449 shares of company stock valued at $223,345. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

