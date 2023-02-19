Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TMHC opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,358.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,519 shares of company stock worth $7,696,788 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,728,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,900,000 after purchasing an additional 205,368 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,156,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,647,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

