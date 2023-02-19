Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Lowered to $15.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.72% from the company’s current price.

STEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Stem stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Stem has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Stem by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Stem by 60.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stem by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stem by 3.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

