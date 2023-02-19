Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on STZ. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $226.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 648.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.51.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.29%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

