Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Susquehanna from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 104.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

STEM opened at $8.30 on Friday. Stem has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after purchasing an additional 350,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stem by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,095,000 after purchasing an additional 157,590 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Stem by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stem by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,039,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 294,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the first quarter valued at about $30,405,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

