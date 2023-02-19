ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Air Transport Services Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $149,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.