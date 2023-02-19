MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 70.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,923 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 41.8% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,505 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $355.17 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $390.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.07. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.74.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.09.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.