ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 5,263 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.90.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.9 %

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $118.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average of $91.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

