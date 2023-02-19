The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Chemours worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 19.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $35.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CC. Barclays upped their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

