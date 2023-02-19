ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 1,528 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of M/I Homes worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 447.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after buying an additional 148,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 146,345 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,084,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,681,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 84.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 197,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 90,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MHO opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.25. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $64.68.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.
M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.
