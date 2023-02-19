ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 247,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Earthstone Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

