ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $3.04 Million Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 187,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 739.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in SkyWest by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SkyWest by 35.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 60.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 39.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on SkyWest to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

SkyWest Price Performance

SkyWest stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $33.35.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.01). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $681.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James L. Welch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,493.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

